Thursday, January 26, 2017
|
|
|
The Seaside Town of Port Erin
|
|
Welcome to the Isle of Man
The Isle of Man is a wonderful place of beauty and history which lies in the Irish Sea between the United Kingdom and Ireland.
|
|
|
Featured Pages
|
Railway Museum
Experience some of the refurbished Steam Trains and carriages up close as well as learn more about their past.
|
Tower of Refuge
Conceived by Sir William Hillary
as a lifesaver for sailors caught in Douglas Bay.
|
|
|
Curraghs Wildlife Park
A 26 acre animal park located near Ballaugh, where butterflies, birds and other wetland insect and animals can be seen.
|
Old Grammar School
Originally a chapel and then a school. Discover the delights of an early one room school-house.
|
|
News
The Commission has been notified that the Isle of Man Treasury has recently published new and updated information regarding the below Sanctions regime.
In February 2012 the Department announced its intention to rebalance Adult Social Care Services with a view to developing a more community based focus for the services it commissions and provides.
This news release is issued in respect of the asset freezing measures relating to Libya.
The Department of Health has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) on 23 April 2013.
The Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading wishes to make the public aware of an important safety notice which relates to Hotpoint FDW20/FDW60/FDW65A dishwashers manufactured between June 2006 and March 2007 with specific serial numbers.
The Isle of Man has paid a poignant tribute to one of its most famous Manxmen Robin Gibb CBE today (Wednesday).
This news release is issued in respect of the restrictive measures directed against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Fans of vintage styling are in for a treat at the iMuseum on Thursday 2nd May as students from the Isle of Man College’s Hair and Beauty Department recreate retro hairstyles inspired by the fashions of the 1950s and 1960s in a live styling challenge.
The Isle of Man Airport finished 2012 with a slight fall in traffic of 0.
Mr SpeakerIn the absence of the Economic Development Minister on Government business, I and the Treasury Minister gave a presentation on Friday to Members of Tynwald on the reasons for Council of Ministers’ decision to support the Sefton Group.
|
|
Events
Fri 14th Apr 2017 to Mon 17th Apr 2017
Fri 26th May 2017 to Mon 29th May 2017
Mon 10th Jul 2017 to Thu 13th Jul 2017
Wed 26th Jul 2017 to Sun 30th Jul 2017
Fri 18th Aug 2017 to Sun 20th Aug 2017
|