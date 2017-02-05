|
Featured Pages
|
Bishopscourt Glen
Originally part of the private garden for the Bishop of Sodor and Man; now a national glen with well maintained paths.
|
Tynwald National Park
Created to mark the Millennium Anniversary of Tynwald (Isle of Man Parliament). The grounds were planted with trees from the 17 Manx Parishes.
|
|
|
Leece Museum
The Municipal Museum for the City of Peel. View past artifacts together with more recent history at this wonderful local attraction.
|
Albert Tower
A granite tower built to commemorate the royal visit of Prince Albert and Queen Victoria on the 20th of September in the year 1847.
|
|
News
The Commission has been notified that the Isle of Man Treasury has recently published new and updated information regarding the below Sanctions regime.
In February 2012 the Department announced its intention to rebalance Adult Social Care Services with a view to developing a more community based focus for the services it commissions and provides.
This news release is issued in respect of the asset freezing measures relating to Libya.
The Department of Health has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) on 23 April 2013.
The Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading wishes to make the public aware of an important safety notice which relates to Hotpoint FDW20/FDW60/FDW65A dishwashers manufactured between June 2006 and March 2007 with specific serial numbers.
The Isle of Man has paid a poignant tribute to one of its most famous Manxmen Robin Gibb CBE today (Wednesday).
This news release is issued in respect of the restrictive measures directed against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Fans of vintage styling are in for a treat at the iMuseum on Thursday 2nd May as students from the Isle of Man College’s Hair and Beauty Department recreate retro hairstyles inspired by the fashions of the 1950s and 1960s in a live styling challenge.
The Isle of Man Airport finished 2012 with a slight fall in traffic of 0.
Mr SpeakerIn the absence of the Economic Development Minister on Government business, I and the Treasury Minister gave a presentation on Friday to Members of Tynwald on the reasons for Council of Ministers’ decision to support the Sefton Group.