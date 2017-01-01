Lioar Oayllys Ellan Vannin

Welcome to the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man is a wonderful place of beauty and history which lies in the Irish Sea between the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Featured Pages

Mooragh Park

Near the town of Ramsey and not far from the coast lies a beautiful lake set in green surroundings.

Castletown Golf Course

A course presenting some real challenges at over 6700 yards off the championship tees.

Nautical Museum

Maritime exhibits from the years of smuggling and trade with the 18th century yacht Peggy at its centre.

Ballaglass Glen

A deep and rocky glen with a mining past. The fast moving Cornaa river runs through the heart of this secluded location.

News

Sanctions Update - Democatic People’s Republic of Korea - 25-Apr-2013

The Commission has been notified that the Isle of Man Treasury has recently published new and updated information regarding the below Sanctions regime.

Issue of a Prior Information Notice Regarding the Provision of Home Care - 25-Apr-2013

In February 2012 the Department announced its intention to rebalance Adult Social Care Services with a view to developing a more community based focus for the services it commissions and provides.

Financial Sanctions: Libya - 25-Apr-2013

This news release is issued in respect of the asset freezing measures relating to Libya.

Department of Health signs important memorandum of understanding with the Health and Care Professions Council. - 25-Apr-2013

The Department of Health has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) on 23 April 2013.

Important Safety Notice – Hotpoint Fdw20/Fdw60/Fdw65a Dishwashers - 25-Apr-2013

The Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading wishes to make the public aware of an important safety notice which relates to Hotpoint FDW20/FDW60/FDW65A dishwashers manufactured between June 2006 and March 2007 with specific serial numbers.

Robin Gibb's wife describes postal tribute in his memory as 'deeply moving' - 24-Apr-2013

The Isle of Man has paid a poignant tribute to one of its most famous Manxmen Robin Gibb CBE today (Wednesday).

Financial Sanctions: Democratic People's Republic of Korea - 24-Apr-2013

This news release is issued in respect of the restrictive measures directed against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Vintage Hair Styling at iMuseum - 24-Apr-2013

Fans of vintage styling are in for a treat at the iMuseum on Thursday 2nd May as students from the Isle of Man College’s Hair and Beauty Department recreate retro hairstyles inspired by the fashions of the 1950s and 1960s in a live styling challenge.

A flat start to the year, but gathering pace - 23-Apr-2013

The Isle of Man Airport finished 2012 with a slight fall in traffic of 0.

Chief Minister's statement to the House of Keys on support for the Sefton Group - 23-Apr-2013

Mr SpeakerIn the absence of the Economic Development Minister on Government business, I and the Treasury Minister gave a presentation on Friday to Members of Tynwald on the reasons for Council of Ministers’ decision to support the Sefton Group.

Events

A Viennese Strauss Gala

Fri 17th Feb 2017

Rush Hour on the Railways

Fri 14th Apr 2017 to Mon 17th Apr 2017

Pre TT Classic Road Races

Fri 26th May 2017 to Mon 29th May 2017

Post TT Road Races

Sat 10th Jun 2017

Southern 100

Mon 10th Jul 2017 to Thu 13th Jul 2017

Manx Heritage Transport Festival

Wed 26th Jul 2017 to Sun 30th Jul 2017

Island at War

Fri 18th Aug 2017 to Sun 20th Aug 2017

Jimmy Carr

Tue 3rd Oct 2017

