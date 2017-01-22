|
Featured Pages
Steam Railway
A narrow gauge railway built in the late 1800's still running 15 miles from Douglas to Port Erin.
Athol Park Glen
A quiet glen near Port Erin, complete with stream, paved paths and a children's play area.
Bradda Glen
Coastal Glen with winding paved paths continued by a narrow path to the Milner Tower landmark.
Fairy Bridge
A popular hide away for some of the little people on the island.
News
The Commission has been notified that the Isle of Man Treasury has recently published new and updated information regarding the below Sanctions regime.
In February 2012 the Department announced its intention to rebalance Adult Social Care Services with a view to developing a more community based focus for the services it commissions and provides.
This news release is issued in respect of the asset freezing measures relating to Libya.
The Department of Health has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) on 23 April 2013.
The Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading wishes to make the public aware of an important safety notice which relates to Hotpoint FDW20/FDW60/FDW65A dishwashers manufactured between June 2006 and March 2007 with specific serial numbers.
The Isle of Man has paid a poignant tribute to one of its most famous Manxmen Robin Gibb CBE today (Wednesday).
This news release is issued in respect of the restrictive measures directed against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Fans of vintage styling are in for a treat at the iMuseum on Thursday 2nd May as students from the Isle of Man College’s Hair and Beauty Department recreate retro hairstyles inspired by the fashions of the 1950s and 1960s in a live styling challenge.
The Isle of Man Airport finished 2012 with a slight fall in traffic of 0.
Mr SpeakerIn the absence of the Economic Development Minister on Government business, I and the Treasury Minister gave a presentation on Friday to Members of Tynwald on the reasons for Council of Ministers’ decision to support the Sefton Group.