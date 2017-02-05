Lioar Oayllys Ellan Vannin

Manx Grand Prix
MGP Results
2009

Races
RaceDate
Lightweight4 September 2009
Ultra Lightweight4 September 2009
Junior2 September 2009
Junior Classic2 September 2009
Lightweight Classic2 September 2009
Senior Classic2 September 2009
Newcomers A1 September 2009
Newcomers B1 September 2009
Post Classic (2 Stroke)1 September 2009
Post Classic (4 Stroke)1 September 2009

2008

Races
RaceDate
Ultra Lightweight30 August 2008
Lightweight30 August 2008
Senior30 August 2008
Junior27 August 2008
Lightweight Classic27 August 2008
Junior Classic27 August 2008
Senior Classic25 August 2008
Newcomers C25 August 2008
Newcomers A25 August 2008

Practices
RaceDate
Junior22 August 2008

2007

Races
RaceDate
Ultra Lightweight31 August 2007
Lightweight31 August 2007
Junior29 August 2007
Lightweight Classic29 August 2007
Junior Classic29 August 2007
Senior Classic27 August 2007
Newcomers A27 August 2007
Newcomers C27 August 2007

Practices
RaceDate
Junior27 August 2007
Junior Classic27 August 2007

MGP Information
Visitors History
Competitors Races
Volunteers Programme
Mountain Circuit MGP Mountain Circuit Maps
Events
Dates: Saturday 20 August 2016 - Friday 02 September 2016
Description: Festival of Motorcycling (Manx Grand Prix). Motorcycle practicing and racing on the mountain circuit. ,, Douglas, http://www.manxgrandprix.org.
Dates: Friday 26 August 2016 - Tuesday 30 August 2016
Description: MGP Teas. Teas and snacks. Home made fayre and Manx produce served daily from 12 noon until 5pm. Bride Church Hall, Cranstal Road, Bride, 01624880331.
Dates: Thursday 01 September 2016
Description: Ramsey MGP Sprint. The World famous Ramsey sprint is run on the 1/8th mile course on Ramsey promenade with classes for all types of bike from vintage to modern, riders can enter the event on the, and the winners get one of our iconic three legs of man awards We have all the traders and food outlets on site, making Ramsey on Thursday the 1st of September the place to be at the festival, Mooragh Promenade,, Ramsey, 01484718164 http://www.straightliners.co.uk.
Event information supplied by the Isle of Man Department of Tourism & Leisure (01624 686766)


Stephen Oates at Creg ny baa in the Manx Grand Prix MGP Races

Derek Brien at Ballacraine in the Manx Grand Prix MGP Races

Craig Atkinson at Bungalow in the Manx Grand Prix MGP Races
