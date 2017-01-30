Events Dates: Saturday 20 August 2016 - Friday 02 September 2016 Description: Festival of Motorcycling ( Manx Grand Prix ). Motorcycle practicing and racing on the mountain circuit . ,, Douglas , http://www.manxgrandprix.org. Dates: Friday 26 August 2016 - Tuesday 30 August 2016 Description: MGP Teas. Teas and snacks. Home made fayre and Manx produce served daily from 12 noon until 5pm. Bride Church Hall, Cranstal Road, Bride, 01624880331. Dates: Thursday 01 September 2016 Description: Ramsey MGP Sprint. The World famous Ramsey sprint is run on the 1/8th mile course on Ramsey promenade with classes for all types of bike from vintage to modern, riders can enter the event on the, and the winners get one of our iconic three legs of man awards We have all the traders and food outlets on site, making Ramsey on Thursday the 1st of September the place to be at the festival, Mooragh Promenade,, Ramsey , 01484718164 http://www.straightliners.co.uk. Event information supplied by the Isle of Man Department of Tourism & Leisure (01624 686766)

